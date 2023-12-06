Police identify man found dead on Grand Rapids sidewalk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified the man who was found dead on a Grand Rapids sidewalk earlier this week.

A jogger discovered the body of 43-year-old Lawrence White Jr. near Hall Street and Marshall Avenue Monday morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Lawrence’s death was ruled a homicide by the Kent County Medical Examiner, police say.

"This is our city, and anyone with information should feel comfortable about coming forward to the police," Chief Eric Winstrom said Monday. "If you don't feel comfortable coming forward to the police department, please reach out to Silent Observer. ... There's a family out there that's grieving today, and we'd love to provide justice and closure for that family. And we want to set the tone and let everyone know that we're not going to tolerate this sort of violence in Grand Rapids."

Those with knowledge related to the case are urged to connect with investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

