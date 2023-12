GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jogger found a man with a gunshot wound near Hall St and Marshall Ave Monday morning.

They flagged down a police officer who started CPR but were not able to save him.

The man's ID is still unknown according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD), which estimates his age at between 35 and 45 years old.

GRPD is investigating this as a homicide.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update this article as more details become available.