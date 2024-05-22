Police identify 15-year-old girl shot, killed in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have released the identity of a teen who was shot and killed in downtown Grand Rapids over the weekend.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says they responded to reports of a shooting near Ottawa Avenue and Oakes Street before midnight on Saturday, May 18.

Lakyijah Williams, 15, was found and pronounced dead, according to GRPD. Her death has since been confirmed a homicide.

Police say no one is in custody at this time. Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

