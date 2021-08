GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified the body of a 16-year-old pulled out of the Grand River on Monday.

Grand Rapids police say 16-year-old Damontrell Brown was found dead in the river near Front Avenue NW.

Brown had last been seen in the area of Richmond Park on August 21 between 1-3 a.m. Police say his family and officers had been searching for him since that time.

Brown’s death has been ruled an accidental drowning.