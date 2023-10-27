Police locate missing Grand Rapids man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department asked for the community’s help locating a missing Grand Rapids resident who may have been experiencing issues with Alzheimer’s. Police say the man has since been found.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the man walked away from his home on the 800 block of Everglade Dr SE on Thursday at around 4 p.m. His family was able to see via his phone that he was in the area of Knapps Corners at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Friday morning, police announced the man had been found unharmed and returned to his family.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube