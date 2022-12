GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says one person was hospitalized Wednesday after a stabbing.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Lincoln NW in Grand Rapids just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

They say it started because of a fight over a trespassing complaint.

GRPD told FOX 17 Wednesday evening that one person was stabbed and taken to the hospital with minor, nonlife-threatening injuries.

No word yet on any arrests or suspect information.

