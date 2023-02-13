Plans submitted to open permanent food truck court in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A northern Michigan company is hoping to open a permanent food truck court in West Michigan.

According to documents submitted to the Grand Rapids Planning Commission, a special land use application has been submitted to establish a bar and restaurant with a permanent, partially enclosed food truck court at 648 Bridge Street.

The location previously housed Duthler’s Family Foods but is now vacant.

Grand Rapids Planning Commission

The special land use request was submitted by David Meikle or 484 Bennaville, LLC.

The proposed plan would reuse existing buildings and infrastructure on the site to open up an indoor bar and restaurant, along with outdoor seating and a permanent food truck court.

Grand Rapids Planning Commission

According to the proposal, the food trucks would service the outdoor space in the spring, summer and fall. During the winter months, the outdoor space would be intended for customers to enjoy the snowy environment and include firepits and heat lamps at certain zones.

The organization behind the project already operates food truck courts in Petoskey and Charlevoix.

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission is scheduled to review the proposal during its meeting on February 23.

