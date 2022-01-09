Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Plane makes emergency landing at GR airport

items.[0].image.alt
Ford Airport
The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is on Grand Rapids' southeast side.
FORD AIRPORT.jpg
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 11:23:05-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A small private airplane made an emergency landing Sunday morning at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

According to airport communications, the plane took off from the airport on Grand Rapids' southeast side bound for Florida early Sunday. The pilot then discovered there were problems with the landing gear, turned around and headed back to the airport.

An emergency warning was declared before "the aircraft landed without incident" around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to airport security.

"He was able to land fine," airport communications told FOX 17.

The emergency warning then was canceled.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time