Plane makes emergency landing at GR airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A small private airplane made an emergency landing Sunday morning at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

According to airport communications, the plane took off from the airport on Grand Rapids' southeast side bound for Florida early Sunday. The pilot then discovered there were problems with the landing gear, turned around and headed back to the airport.

An emergency warning was declared before "the aircraft landed without incident" around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to airport security.

"He was able to land fine," airport communications told FOX 17.

The emergency warning then was canceled.