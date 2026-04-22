GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public feedback on a proposal to remove the Sixth Street Dam in Grand Rapids.

The Grand River Upper Reach Revitalization Project, also known as GR Whitewater or Restore the Rapids, aims to enhance the aquatic habitat by removing the dam and constructing a new barrier designed to block invasive sea lampreys.

Grand Rapids Federal grant to fund sea lamprey barrier on Grand River Sam Landstra

The Sixth Street Dam is a popular spot for the community. Neighbors who fish are expressing concern over the potential removal, fearing it could allow sea lampreys to travel upstream.

Plan to restore rapids on Grand River calls for removal of Sixth Street dam: Officials want to hear your thoughts

MATT WITKOS

“I’ve been fishing down here my entire life. Started out with bass, primarily went into salmon and steelhead, know the entire river up and down,” Alex Bass said.

Sea lampreys were first seen in the Great Lakes region in 1921. The invasive species uses a large suction-cup mouth to feed off fish.

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asked for feedback regarding the potential removal of the dam. You can submit your feedback through this website.

When asked if they wanted the dam removed, anglers voiced their opposition.

MATT WITKOS

“No,” Handy Randy said.

“No, it's I'm not saying that there could not be benefits from having the dam removed and a lamprey barrier being put in,” Bass said.

Bass explained he has concerns about the future of the area.

MATT WITKOS

“There's been generations that have grown up fishing down here. There are guys that feed their families off of this dam,” Bass said. “There's just no way to mitigate what could potentially be ruined after the dam is already removed. So it's, I think it's a really big risk, and one that is not worth taking.”

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