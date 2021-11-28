Places to celebrate the holidays in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are here, and there are several ways you can start celebrating here in West Michigan.

West Michigan Tourist Association has several fun events coming up for the whole family to enjoy.

First off is Lowell's Christmas Festivities. Saturday, December 4th, visitors can enjoy shopping, an arts and crafts holiday sale, and even Santa Claus. At 6 p.m., there will be the annual Night-time Santa Parade to conclude the holiday fun.

In Saugatuck, you can head out for their annual Whootville Christmas Parade on December 4th. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. in Wicks Park and loops through the business district downtown.

Finally, in Muskegon, the annual Festival of Wreaths is taking place now through December 5th. You can check out the Muskegon Museum of Art's new, outdoor holiday event throughout downtown Muskegon. Whether you take a wreath walk to see designer wreaths, or check out the museum's decor gallery display, there's holiday fun for everyone.