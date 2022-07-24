Pickleball players gather in Grand Rapids for international 2022 Beer City Open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pickleball lovers from around the world gathered in Grand Rapids for the 2022 Beer City Open.

Belknap Park hosted the tournament Wednesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 24, when more than 950 athletes from 38 states and six different countries put their skills to the test.

“The really cool part about pickleball is it’s an awesome community. I’d say it’s almost kind of similar to CrossFit, where you can’t talk to somebody who does CrossFit without them telling you that they do CrossFit,” Zane Navratil, a pickleball player, told FOX 17 Saturday. “This is one of the best-run tournaments of the entire year, here in Grand Rapids, so I’m thrilled.”

Navratil traveled all the way from Austin, Texas to compete in the Beer City Open.

He said he first picked up a paddle in 2013 and his love for the sport became a lifestyle.

“Before playing pickleball, I was an auditor, I worked as a CPA. I quit my job and now I play and teach pickleball professionally across the country and it takes me to very, very cool places,” Navratil added.

Pickleball combines tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

You play with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes in it and can compete as singles or doubles.

“The sport is so accessible to anybody at any age with any skill level. You could have a 30-year-old pro playing with their 7-year-old nephew and their 80-year-old grandmother and everybody’s going to have a good time out on the court,” Beer City Open crew member Eddie Adkins told FOX 17.

The Beer City Open has brackets consisting of different age levels, different skill levels and a pro division.

Organizers say when the tournament opened for registration, it sold out within 12 minutes.

“What’s special about the Beer City Open is the fact that it’s part of the Grand Rapids community. Grand Rapids has a really, really strong pickleball community and they make this event not only pleasurable for those playing in it, but also those spectating and coming to enjoy it,” Adkins said.

The tournament is in its fifth year, and Adkins says it continues to grow.

“I’ve been to all five and every year there’s been significant improvements. I believe there’s been six courts added alone since last year, giving us this amazing championship court here,” Adkins added.

It’s not only a fun-filled, competitive event, but also a major boost for the Grand Rapids economy.

“We’re ballparking about potentially $1.5 million that is coming to the city through all the people coming to not only play the tournament, but watch some of the amazing action here, as well,” Adkins said.

The tournament is free to attend, and food trucks are available onsite.

Organizers say the 2022 Beer City Open’s prize money reached an all-time high of $90,000.

