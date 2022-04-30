Watch
PHOTOS: Mary Free Bed patients celebrate Diversity Month with food

Anthony Norkus / Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Posted at 4:40 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 16:40:48-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Teens at Mary Free Bed (MFB) celebrated Diversity Month with a culinary twist!

The rehabilitation center says six teen patients explored different cultures by cooking food and learning meal traditions.

Recipes were tested from across the world, including Italy, China, Mexico and Korea.

“We love providing therapy outside of the box,” says occupational therapist Penny Adams. “For teenagers, socialization is especially important. Group projects like this give us an opportunity to celebrate differences and provide a social experience that the kids don’t usually get in a hospital.”

On Friday, MFB says patients got a taste of Italy, with menu items including bruschetta, gnocchi and cannoli.

