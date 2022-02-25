PHOTOS: Mary Free Bed commemorates 1965 civil rights march

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Patients and staff at Mary Free Bed took part in a walk this week in honor of the 1965 civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

The march through the hospital’s hallways lasted 1,248 feet, same as the 1965 march, the rehabilitation center tells us.

When the honorary march concluded, MFB says staff, patients and families discussed the importance of Black history, the civil rights movement, and an age-appropriate discussion of what transpired after the 1965 march known as “Bloody Sunday.”

