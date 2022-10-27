PHOTOS: Corewell Health dresses neonatal patients in Halloween costumes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health released photos of its smallest patients in adorable handmade Halloween costumes Thursday morning!

Among them are a turtle, a bumblebee, a strawberry, a few superheroes, and more.

The photos were taken at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s Gerber Foundation Neonatal Center.

The costumes were made by Gay Sexton and Theresa Hartl, according to Corewell Health Beat. We’re told it’s the third year Sexton has made costumes for babies in the neonatal center alongside team members with Child and Family Life.

Check out photos of some of the babies in their costumes below, courtesy of Corewell Health Beat:

