PFAS lawsuit against Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport to continue in state court

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan’s lawsuit against Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) for alleged PFAS contamination has been returned to 17th Circuit Court.

The U.S. District Court approved the state’s request Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

We’re told GRR did not take action to resolve PFAS contamination after the “forever chemical” was found in Cascade Township’s well water and nearby streams.

“This case should have rightfully remained in State court as we’ve contended violations of State environmental and public health laws,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I am grateful for the efforts of my department’s litigators to return this case to the proper State venue, where we will continue to pursue our claims against the Authority until a satisfactory result is reached that protects the public and the environment.”

State officials say the contamination resulted from the airport’s use of aqueous film-forming foams, which is used to fight fires. The total impact resulting from alleged PFAS at GRR is not presently known.

