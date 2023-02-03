Peters, Scholten announce funding for automation center at GRCC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) Center for Automation will receive federal support to train students who are seeking futures in automation and advanced manufacturing.

Sen. Gary Peters and Rep. Hillary Scholten announced the project Friday, which GRCC says is valued at $988,000.

The school says Peters secured the funding through a federal bill that was signed in December.

“The fields of automation and artificial intelligence are evolving and expanding, creating new and exciting careers to meet the needs of today and drive change for the future,” says GRCC President Charles Lepper. “GRCC is proud to work with our partners in the government, like Senator Peters, and with employers for an Automation and AI Lab that will help build a talented workforce, give people valuable skills and strengthen the economy in West Michigan and beyond.”

We’re told Peters and Scholten were given a tour of the school’s workforce training center.

The Center for Automation is expected to commence operations before the winter 2023 semester.

“Grand Rapids Community College excels at preparing students for successful careers and obtaining good-paying, in-demand jobs, and with employers based right here in West Michigan,” says Peters. “I was proud to secure new federal resources to create a new, state-of-the-art, and fully automated training facility that will help elevate GRCC’s skills training programs and support their efforts to cement Michigan’s leadership in advanced manufacturing.”

