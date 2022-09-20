Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tilly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Tuesday! Time to meet another cute creature just waiting to come home with you!

Today we were introduced to Tilly, a 4 month-old kitten.

An infection took part of her vision when she was just a baby, leaving her left eye darker than her right. But that hasn't slowed her down.

Tilly is an avid climber, toy-chaser, and enjoys a case of the zoomies just like any other kitten.

*Update: Tilly has found a home! For more information about adopting a pet like Tilly, contact Michele's Rescue!