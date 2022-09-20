Watch Now
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Pumpkin Spice!

Meet Pumpkin Spice; this week's Pet Adoption Tuesday pup!
Posted at 9:17 AM, Sep 20, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice comes to us courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter.

She was named for her reddish-brown coat and sweet personality!

Right now, the Kent County Animal Shelter is looking for people to foster animals— taking them in for a short time while they wait to be adopted.

They've taken in 54 dogs in the last ten days and tell us end of September and early October are the busiest months for the shelter.

If you're interested in making her, or any other animal at the shelter, a part of your family— check out their adoption page!

