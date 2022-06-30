Perrigo set to make Grand Rapids home to North American headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than a year after breaking ground, Perrigo is getting ready to open the doors of its new North American headquarters, right here in West Michigan.

The multimillion-dollar project sits right in the medical mile in downtown Grand Rapids.

150 of Perrigo employees will work out of this office. President and CEO Murray Kessler says, mainly, it will be corporate employees working at the new headquarters. However, Kessler added that the company still is investing in its other West Michigan offices.

fox17

Perrigo leaders and Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalyn Bliss celebrated the latest major investment in the downtown area on Wednesday.

“This is becoming the Silicon Valley of selfcare,” said Kessler.

“And it was projects like this that gave me a ton of hope. And not just me, but a lot of people in this community. A hope about the future of our city,” added Bliss.

Perrigo is getting ready to welcome around 150 employees at their new HQ in Grand Rapids. pic.twitter.com/61PhJwuwdY — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) June 29, 2022

The $45 million investment off Monroe Avenue is almost done. Kessler says the company will welcome its first employees into the building in July.

“So we’ll have a flexible work environment,” Kessler told FOX 17. “I think well, we’re starting back at about three days a week, but there’s no substitute for that spontaneous combustion of ideas you get when people come together and the excitement that they have, and they feed off each other.”

Perrigo offers dozens of over-the-counter medications, including Ibuprofen, antacids and even lice treatments. Many products you can find at your local grocery and drug stores.

fox17

Perrigo has longstanding West Michigan roots. The company started in 1887 in Allegan, and since has grown to employ 4,000 workers in Michigan alone. Kessler says the company will continue investing in its Allegan and Holland locations.

“No one needs to worry about losing a job. At Perrigo we are having a heck of a time, especially in our manufacturing operations, hiring enough people. There’s a labor shortage right now in West Michigan, so if you’re out there and you’re watching, we’re hiring,” he added.

Kessler also told FOX 17 that Perrigo is in the process of applying for FDA approval for an over-the-counter contraceptive pill. He says the United Kingdom already gave its approval.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube