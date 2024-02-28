Perrigo planning to cut hundreds of jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Perrigo, the West Michigan-born business that operates a number of health-related products, plans to cut hundreds of positions in a move company leaders call, "a global investment and efficiency program."

The company announced the planned staff reductions in its 2023 earnings report released on February 27.

About 9,000 people are employed by Perrigo, nearly 4,000 of them in Michigan, per the company's website.

Perrigo says roughly 6% of its workforce will be impacted. That's around 540 jobs.

It's not clear which positions could be impacted, nor how many will be Michigan-based.

The position eliminations are part of what the company calls "Project Energize." The effort is scheduled to run 3 years will save Perrigo an estimated $140 million to $170 million annually starting in 2026. The company plans on severance and retirement packages to cost up to $160 million.

The cuts come more than a decade after Perrigo bought out an Ireland-based business and moved its international headquarters to Dublin.

In 2021, Perrigo announced it would move its North American Headquarters out of Allegan and into downtown Grand Rapids. The company maintains a large production facility in Allegan as well as Holland Township.

Perrigo was founded in 1887 in Allegan.

