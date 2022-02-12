Periwinkle Fog boutique opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new boutique in downtown Grand Rapids is now open.

Periwinkle Fog says it is located on 125 Ottawa St., Suite 160.

We’re told the store offers a variety of “globally inspired, locally discovered” merchandise that will appeal to patrons with a fondness for quality items, artwork, and children’s books and games.

The boutique is co-owned by Susan Coombes and Lisa Radeck.

“With our love for travel and unique finds from around the world, and what we know exists in the offerings of the talented artists in our own community here, we knew the combination would make for an amazing place for people to discover these things in one convenient location,” says Radeck. “Add to that our open invitation to visitors and locals alike to stop in to learn more about great things to see and do beyond our doors, and we think people will find Periwinkle Fog to be one of their go-to stops again and again.”

Patrons who visited the GRAM Store and Welcome Center prior to their closures will only need to walk a half block to Periwinkle Fog to shop for similar items, the store says.

The boutique is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

