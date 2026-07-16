People look to indoor activities as smoky conditions blanket GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids closed its outdoor pools and canceled outdoor programs Thursday as smoky air conditions blanketed the area.

The city closed pools and outdoor camps at Garfield and Roosevelt parks, along with other outdoor activities.

City of Grand Rapids Recreation Supervisor Kenny Westrate said the decision came down to safety.

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"Kind of cautious approach, but you know, again, safety comes first with what we want to do," Westrate said.

Indoor spaces, like the MLK Park Community Center, remained open.

"It gives us an opportunity still, on a day like today, still have activities going on within the system. So this morning we have our fitness gold programming going on, which is free fitness classes for city of Grand Rapids residents, lower impact type classes," Westrate said.

Pickleball player Tim O'Neill said his group initially decided to move their game indoors before he fully understood why.

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"The group decided that they should play inside today because of all the ash in the air," O'Neill said.

O'Neill said he was skeptical at first — until he stepped outside.

"I thought it was kind of overreacting, but I took a step outside and I thought, yep, this should be a good indoor day," O'Neill said.

He said the air quality made the decision clear.

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"It smells kind of like burnt wood, and it's kind of a heavy odor. So you could see where, if you're playing an hour or two, it might get to your lungs after a while," O'Neill said.

The move indoors paid off for O'Neill and his group.

"It worked out great," O'Neill said.

The MLK Park Community Center is free for Grand Rapids residents. Non-residents pay $5 to enter.

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