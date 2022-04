GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train.

Grand Rapids police say the deadly crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.

Police say officers were called to the railroad tracks near 240 Front Avenue for reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a train.

According to police, the pedestrian died at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld until family can be notified.

The crash is still under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube