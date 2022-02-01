Watch
Pedestrian hit, critically injured on US-131

FOX 17
MSP 08082021
Posted at 11:32 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 11:32:32-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car on southbound US-131.

Michigan State Police says the 55-year-old man had pulled off to the side of the road at the 44th Street exit to retrieve a couch that fell from his car.

The crash shut down all but one lane on SB US-131, MSP tells us. They say the exit ramp is accessible but slow traffic is expected.

The story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

