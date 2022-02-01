Pedestrian hit, critically injured on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car on southbound US-131.
Michigan State Police says the 55-year-old man had pulled off to the side of the road at the 44th Street exit to retrieve a couch that fell from his car.
Grand Rapids troopers are investigating a car vs pedestrian crash on southbound US-131 at the 44th Street exit ramp. Preliminary investigation is that a 55-year-old man from Grand Rapids pulled to the side of the expressway to recover a couch that had fallen from his vehicle.1/2 pic.twitter.com/i0Z2Qzignk
— @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) February 1, 2022
The crash shut down all but one lane on SB US-131, MSP tells us. They say the exit ramp is accessible but slow traffic is expected.
