Pedestrian hit, critically injured on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car on southbound US-131.

Michigan State Police says the 55-year-old man had pulled off to the side of the road at the 44th Street exit to retrieve a couch that fell from his car.

Grand Rapids troopers are investigating a car vs pedestrian crash on southbound US-131 at the 44th Street exit ramp. Preliminary investigation is that a 55-year-old man from Grand Rapids pulled to the side of the expressway to recover a couch that had fallen from his vehicle.1/2 pic.twitter.com/i0Z2Qzignk — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) February 1, 2022

The crash shut down all but one lane on SB US-131, MSP tells us. They say the exit ramp is accessible but slow traffic is expected.

The story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube