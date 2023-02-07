Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car in NE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian is critically hurt after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the 25-year-old Grand Rapids resident was hit around 6:45 a.m. while heading south at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Michigan Street.

We’re told the victim was in or around the crosswalk when the incident occurred. They have since been taken to a local hospital.

The driver, a 26-year-old from Grand Rapids, hit the victim while driving east, according to GRPD. Police say the driver is cooperating with authorities.

Alcohol and speed are not suspected factors in the crash.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with police at 616-456-3771.

