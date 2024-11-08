'Pay attention': Firefighters urge caution after 2 GRFD vehicles hit in same week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the second time this week, a driver hit a fire department vehicle, serving as a reminder of the dangers first responders face when responding to crashes.

When Grand Rapids firefighters leave the station, it's not always for a fire.

Tuesday morning, they were on US-131 in the S-curve helping Michigan State Police (MSP).

“A lot of people think that the most dangerous place for us to be is in a house fire or in a situation like that. But if you ask most firefighters around the country, I'll tell you that they will likely say the highway is their least favorite place to work,” says Javier Ornelas, a firefighter at the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD).

Ornelas will sometimes operate this truck with one of their safety trailers:

“It is definitely needed for the crews operating,” says Ornelas.

“What this unit does is it provides a safe zone for our people when they're out there working on the freeway, because freeways are dangerous places to be standing around,” says Deputy Chief of Operations Jack Johnson.

As firefighters were working, someone crashed into GRFD’s safety trailer.

“[It] was his first day ever driving it, and it came as a surprise to him. That's for sure,” says Johnson.

MSP is investigating whether that driver was intoxicated before hitting — and damaging — the safety trailer.

“They're designed to actually crush and take the energy out of the crash so the energy doesn't get transferred into the person driving the vehicle that hits it,” Johnson explains.

And it worked.

“Pay attention; slow down,” says Ornelas. “We have a light bar on there. We have advanced notification. Usually, we're situated on straightaways. Get off your phone. Pay attention to the road around you.”

Michigan recently launched a law requiring motorists to move one lane over (if available) when emergency vehicles are ahead. Drivers must also travel 10 mph below the speed limit.

