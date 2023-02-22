Patients, staff celebrate Black History Month at Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Children at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation celebrated Black leaders in honor of Black History Month, for the third year in a row.

This experience not only educates the kids, but also gives them an opportunity to work on rehabilitation goals, including research, standing at the podium and public speaking.

Three patients and four Mary Free Bed therapists shared their presentations Wednesday to a crowd of loved ones, healthcare staff and hospital leaders.

Each one got to honor a historical figure of their choosing, including Michael Jordan and Tupac.

Patients got the opportunity to get creative while also learning about disparities and inequalities that exist in their own communities.

Mary Free Bed Kids therapist Penny Adams organized Wednesday’s event.

She says the interactive presentations aim to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We have the kids try to incorporate their rehab goals into their presentations, all while learning more about disparities that exist in the community,” Adams added.

