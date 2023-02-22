Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Patients, staff celebrate Black History Month at Mary Free Bed

Black History Month Presentations
Mary Free Bed
Black History Month Presentations
Posted at 5:17 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 17:17:59-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Children at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation celebrated Black leaders in honor of Black History Month, for the third year in a row.

Black History Month Presentations

This experience not only educates the kids, but also gives them an opportunity to work on rehabilitation goals, including research, standing at the podium and public speaking.

Black History Month Presentations

Three patients and four Mary Free Bed therapists shared their presentations Wednesday to a crowd of loved ones, healthcare staff and hospital leaders.

Black History Month Presentations

Each one got to honor a historical figure of their choosing, including Michael Jordan and Tupac.

Patients got the opportunity to get creative while also learning about disparities and inequalities that exist in their own communities.

Black History Month Presentations

Mary Free Bed Kids therapist Penny Adams organized Wednesday’s event.

She says the interactive presentations aim to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We have the kids try to incorporate their rehab goals into their presentations, all while learning more about disparities that exist in the community,” Adams added.

Black History Month Presentations

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather