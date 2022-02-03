Our Hope Association expands services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Our Hope Association announced a new location, renovation, and expansion of services.

Our Hope Association provides aid for substance use disorders, occurring mental health disorders, and trauma.

The organization’s original location is on Lyon Street in downtown Grand Rapids and plans to open a new location on Shaffer Street.

“We are excited to officially announce these improvements to provide a more holistic treatment environment," states Heather Greko, Executive Director of Our Hope Association. "Our Lyon Street building has been the only location we have operated out of for the past 50 years. We have worked really hard to make these improvements, and this is the first time since opening our doors that the entire space is being renovated."

While the renovation is underway current clients will be served at the new location on Shaffer Street. Once renovations are complete for the Lyon Street location, services will continue to expand at the Shaffer Street location.

Our Hope Association will hold An Evening of Hope Gala on April 21, 2022, at St. George’s Venue featuring Dr. Stephanie Covington as a speaker. Those interested in registering for the event can do so by visiting the Our Hope Association website.