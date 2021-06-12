Ottawa Avenue construction to begin this week in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction on Ottawa Avenue between Michigan Street and Fulton Street is scheduled to begin Wednesday, June 16, according to Grand Rapids Community Engagement.

The City says the street is expected to reopen ahead of ArtPrize this September.

We’re told crews will begin work on the street’s east side before moving westward. The City says one lane will be open to traffic on the west side while contractors work on the east side (and vice versa), adding the parking lane will act as a loading zone for businesses.

Pedestrians will be able to access businesses for the project’s duration, according to the City of Grand Rapids.

