Orange You Happy about some new colors in downtown GR?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Underpasses are typically gray and not much to look at. An organization is giving one in Grand Rapids a facelift.

Paint brushes and rollers are in high demand.

FOX 17

"We'll paint all the walls, and all of these pillars will have different opacities," Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts Executive Director Hannah Berry said.

People driving by the I-196 underpass can expect to see vibrant colors like Orange You Happy, Bunny Fluff and Sunnyside.

"It's funny, because when people say, 'Oh my gosh, look at this!' Anyone who, like, knows me, they go, 'Oh my God, you painted your house," Berry added.

FOX 17

This project has been in development for the past two years. Berry explained that the project took a long time because of the number of permits that needed to be filed. She is now excited to give this part of Downtown GR some new life.

"Hopefully at night, the colors kind of contrast," Berry said.

Many people might know Lions and Rabbits' old location, which had a rainbow painted on one of its outer walls. Berry explains that, hopefully, more people will see this new art creation located on Division Street, which will extend to Michigan Street.

FOX 17

"We want people to look at this and say, 'Oh my gosh, you can put art everywhere.' There are buildings everywhere. There's enough room for everybody to put public art up everywhere."

She explains the vision for this is to drive the community to create.

FOX 17

"We do public art so that everybody can enjoy it and gives the artists opportunities to serve their communities as well," she added.

So, art is enjoyed by all.

"My friends out of Detroit do augmented reality on murals, so hopefully, at some point, this has some different playable features to it that you can use your phone with," Berry said.

FOX 17

Berry says they will be out here the next week or two finishing up. She says don't hesitate to stop and help out.

