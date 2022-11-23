Operation Handshake welcomes active military members, veterans to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Operation Handshake was held at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Wednesday, which welcomed active military members and veterans to West Michigan.

On Wednesday, members of the Patriot Guard Riders and Blue Star Mothers greeted the honored travelers waving American flags, offering words of thanks, and singing patriotic songs. The group was also joined by the Boy Scouts in the morning.

Patriot Guard Riders of West Michigan Captain Phil Pakiela talked to FOX 17 about the importance of giving military members and veterans the greeting. “A lot of us didn’t get that while we were younger,” said Pakiela. “And we want to just be here and let people know we appreciate their service to our country.”

Pakiela also talked about some of the reactions that the group receives from the greeting. “A lot of them are surprised to see anything,” he said. “Every year we get somebody who says ‘I never got that in the past,’ so it makes a difference.”

The Patriot Guard Riders and Blue Star Mothers plan on giving military members and veterans a similar greeting at the airport around Christmas.

