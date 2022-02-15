Opera Grand Rapids to present 'Stinney: An American Execution'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Opera Grand Rapids will soon present Stinney: An American Execution at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

The opera company says three performances are scheduled for Feb. 25, 26 and 27.

We’re told Stinney retells the story of George Stinney Jr., who was executed in 1944 for a rape and murder he didn’t commit.

“In telling charged stories, we as artists must be aware of our limited perspective and make sure we are working with collaborators who will challenge that perspective in the creative process,” says the show’s composer, Frances Pollock.

Opera Grand Rapids says Stinney is the youngest person to have been executed in the U.S. at only 14 years old, adding his conviction was repealed 70 years later.

Tickets can be purchased here.

