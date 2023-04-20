Opera Grand Rapids to perform 'Aida' at DeVos Performance Hall in May

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Opera Grand Rapids has announced that one of its next productions will be Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida. The opera will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall on May 5 and 7.

The performance on Friday, May 5 will be held at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, May 7, the opera will be performed at 2 p.m.

The opera will be sung in Italian and have projected English titles.

Aida is set in Egypt, and follows Aida (Michelle Johnson), the princess of Ethiopia, who is the captive slave of Egyptian Princess Amneris (Deborah Nansteel). Both Aida and Amneris are in love with Radamés (Carl Tanner), who commands the Egyptian army against the invading Ethiopians. However, Aida’s father Amonasro (Mark Rucker) appeals to his daughter’s love of country to betray Radamés.

Opera Grand Rapids’ production of Aida also stars Song Zaikuan as Ramfis and Edwin Jhamal Davis as the King.

“Opera Grand Rapids has a rich history of engaging a diverse cast of performers for its productions, and the cast of Aida is no exception,” said Opera Grand Rapids Executive Director Emilee Syrewicze. “As a mission-driven organization, our top priorities are to acquire the best talent in the industry and make opera accessible and welcoming to all. Both priorities are reflected in our casting.”

“Singers in the Opera Grand Rapids Chorus represent some of the region’s best talent,” said Austin McWilliams, assistant conductor and chorus master of Opera Grand Rapids. “And while all choruses must learn music, an opera chorus requires particular artistic skill, as they must also memorize the music, learn staging and acting directions, and perform with an orchestra and principal singers.”

“Verdi’s Aida is one of the most beloved and recognized operas in the world,” said Maestro James Meena, artistic director of Opera Grand Rapids. “It is a great honor for us to bring this stunning production to West Michigan, and we look forward to sharing this masterpiece with our audiences.”

Opera Grand Rapids’ production of Aida will open on May 5. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

