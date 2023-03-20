Opera Grand Rapids hosting national vocal competition at the Betty Van Andel Opera Center on April 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Opera Grand Rapids has announced the return of the VanderLaan Prize for 2023. The national vocal competition will be held at the Betty Van Andel Opera Center on April 1 at 7 p.m.

The competition is open to singers between the ages of 18 and 24. Contestants will be heard by industry professionals. The professionals include opera singers, conductors, and directors. They will evaluate contestants on their vocal technique, musicianship, stage presence, and interpretation.

The contestants will be competing for cash prizes. The awards include the grand prize of $10,000, the second prize of $5,000, the third prize of $2,500, and the Audience Favorite Award of $1,000. The winners will also be considered for roles in future Opera Grand Rapids productions.

The final competition will be simulcast on the Opera Grand Rapids website.

“We are grateful for the generous support of our sponsor, the VanderLaan family, without whom this competition would not be possible,” said Opera Grand Rapids Executive Director Emilee Syrewicze. “We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to aspiring singers and to contribute to the continued growth of opera in the United States.”

“The VanderLaan Prize is a unique opportunity for young artists to gain invaluable experience and develop their vocal skills in a competitive, educational environment,” said Dr. Peter Hahn, president and CEO of University of Michigan Health-West and Opera Grand Rapids Board of Trustees president. “We are proud to host this prestigious competition as Opera Grand Rapids fosters the next generation of great opera singers.”

The 2023 VanderLaan Prize will be held at the Betty Van Andel Opera Center on April 1. Tickets can be purchased on Opera Grand Rapids’ website.

