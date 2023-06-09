"One voice at a time"; West Michigan Gay Men's Chorus creates change through song

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Gay Men’s Chorus hopes to create change one voice at a time.

“We’re in a position now in our world where we can't be silent,” said RT Williams, the choir’s artistic director. “We need to say something.”

Williams explains that idea led to the formation of the chorus in 2008. It’s based in Grand Rapids and looks to uplift the area’s LGBTQ+ community with each selection.

“We always try to have some sort of a song that challenges people and encourages them to be involved,” said Williams.

Member like Wally Snider describe music as relatable way to bring people together.

“They can come to our performances and see, that we’re just having fun, as a person, not as a gay man, or as a straight woman, or anything in between,” said Snider. “We're just human, we're just like them.”

Timothy Woodson, another member, adds the chorus helps many members personally too.

“It’s empowering,” said Woodson. “It’s a strong group and it changed my life completely. It makes people feel comfortable to the point to where, ‘Oh, I can be who I couldn't be years ago, but I can be that person in this room, in this group.’”

The West Michigan Gay Men’s Chorus performs throughout the year. Despite their name, anyone can join.

According to Deb Hodges, the choir’s board president, the 42 members this season make up one of their largest in recent history.

“I listen to them and I get all choked up,” said Hodges. “The songs we sing are so sincere and our goal is to build a bridge in our community. There are so many people that either misunderstand the LGBTQ+ community or they dislike or even hate the thought of it and we are out there to show love and to build this bridge in the community.”

Hodges and the other members hope that growth continues so the chorus’ voice can too and lead to a better west Michigan.

“I think the best thing that people can take away is just to enjoy the fact that so many different people can come together in such a unique way,” said Snider. “That despite whatever makes us different, we can all enjoy music.”

The West Michigan Gay Men’s Chorus will perform next Friday at St. Cecilia Music Center to kick off Grand Rapids Pride weekend.

Click here for tickets.