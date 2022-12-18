Police: one injured after shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is injured after a shooting near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast and Adams Street Southeast.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:50 p.m.

The victim is male and believed to be a minor. He is reported to have a gunshot wound to the back.

According to GRPD, the victim said that he was walking down the street when he was shot.

No other injuries were reported.

There is currently no suspect and no one in custody.

GRPD says this incident is still under investigation

