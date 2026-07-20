One injured in Grand Rapids shooting, suspect arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hurt.

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of Ann Street NE and Center Avenue NE on the city's northeast side, according to GRPD.

The victim, an adult male, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital. They are listed in stable condition. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting, but investigators believe the incident stemmed from some kind of domestic situation.

Names or possible charges have not yet been released.

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