One dead following crash at Division and Hall in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — One person is dead following a crash involving several vehicles overnight in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 12 a.m. near the intersection of Division and Hall.

Police say a man was found unconscious and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Our crew on scene said that the vehicle was still running when they got there.

No details were released at what caused the crash.

We also received reports of gunshots further down Division Avenue, but no word if the two incidents are related.

