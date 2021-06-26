One dead after homicide in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is dead after a homicide in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police tweeted out shortly after midnight Saturday morning that they were investigating a shooting homicide in the area of Madison and 28th Street SE.

GRPD has confirmed one man was killed in the shooting, but have said there are no other victims at this time. They also released that witnesses saw two men at the scene, and officers are looking for them in relation to the homicide.

Officials have not released any more information at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

We will continue to update as we learn more.