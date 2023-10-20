GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 Morning News anchors were in for a spooky surprise Friday morning!

Professional scarers from Abandoned Acres stopped by during the 9 a.m. show and gave Elliot Grandia and Janice Allen a bit of a fright on live TV.

On-air scare: Abandoned Acres surprises FOX 17 Morning News Anchors

Contrary to appearances, they were quite friendly! They even helped Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig give the weather forecast.

Scary Weather: Abandoned Acres surprises FOX 17 Morning News Anchors

