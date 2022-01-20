Watch
Old Chicago Pizza & Tap Room in GR to close for good on Sunday

Posted at 4:57 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 16:57:02-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Old Chicago Pizza & Tap Room's Grand Rapids location will be closed permanently on Sunday, Jan. 23.

The auction site Biddergy.com announced Thursday a liquidation auction will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25 for the restaurant’s kitchen equipment, memorabilia, furniture, supplies and more.

The public is invited to inspect the items up for bid before the auction from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the restaurant.

The auction is scheduled to take place online from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the 25th.

Those without access to a computer are asked to call 866-260-1611 for more info.

