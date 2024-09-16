Officer, minor hurt when stolen vehicle collides with GRPD cruiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver of a stolen vehicle ran through a red light; the right-of-way vehicle they collided with was a GRPD cruiser.

It happened just before 3 a.m., according to Grand Rapids Police— 3 minors had been out driving a stolen vehicle in the downtown area when they went through the intersection of Lafayette Ave and Michigan St.

The officer had a green light and wasn't able to stop before hitting them.

One of the minors was hurt and is at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital being treated for minor injuries while the officer is at Corewell Health Butterworth for the same.

The minors admitted the vehicle was stolen— in fact it had been the subject of an attempted stop in the downtown area but had driven off some time prior to the crash. Grand Rapids Police say there wasn't a pursuit happening at the time of the crash.

GRPD arrested the driver, pending charges related to the theft.