NOXX to open flagship Grand Rapids shop, special appearance by retired NBA star

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — NOXX, a Michigan-based cannabis retailer and product manufacturer, will open the doors to its flagship Grand Rapids shop with a special appearance from retired NBA star Al Harrington.

Harrington founded cannabis brand Viola. He will also attend an invite-only after-party with the first 20 people in line for the dispensary’s opening.

“The grand opening of the NOXX flagship truly fulfills a long-held dream to bring world-class cannabis, great jobs and vigorous community outreach to one of the most spirited cities in the country. We anticipate hiring 150 people across our three planned Grand Rapids dispensaries and processing facility and to recruit most of the employees from underserviced neighborhoods,” said Tommy Nafso, CEO and co-owner of NOXX.

NOXX hopes that at least 75% of dispensary employees will come from Grand Rapids Neighborhoods of Focus, 17 census tracts in the west and south sides of Grand Rapids that the city has determined suffer because of systemic and historic inequities.

NOXX says Harrington’s collaboration with the company was born out of the brand’s alignment on values.

Harrington has emerged as a prominent advocate for making the cannabis industry more inclusive for people of color. His goal is to help create 100 Black millionaires in the cannabis industry.

“We cannot wait to help turn our NOXX team members into the future cannabis leaders of Michigan. The opening of our flagship store represents just the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership between NOXX and Grand Rapids,” Nafso added.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Saturday, September 10 at 8:30 a.m.

The shop is located at 2440 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

