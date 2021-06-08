Northeastern Little League concession stand vandalized

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northeastern Little League (NELL) says someone broke in and vandalized their concession stand.

NELL posted pictures of the vandalized concession stand on Facebook.

Northeastern Little League

The organization says the break-in happened either Saturday night or Sunday.

NELL says they filed a police report and authorities have examined the scene.

The group says the break-in happened after the season ended, and most of the damage was to equipment and food-related items.

NELL says they expect the damages to be covered by insurance.

The organization plans to clean up and rebuild.

If you have any information about the break-in and vandalism, email northeasternlittleleague@gmail.com.

