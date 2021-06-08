Northeastern Little League concession stand vandalized

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northeastern Little League (NELL) says someone broke in and vandalized their concession stand.
NELL posted pictures of the vandalized concession stand on Facebook.
The organization says the break-in happened either Saturday night or Sunday.
NELL says they filed a police report and authorities have examined the scene.
The group says the break-in happened after the season ended, and most of the damage was to equipment and food-related items.
NELL says they expect the damages to be covered by insurance.
The organization plans to clean up and rebuild.
If you have any information about the break-in and vandalism, email northeasternlittleleague@gmail.com.