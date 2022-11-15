Nonprofit serves 9,100 kids on weekends, school breaks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With more and more kids needing extra food to make it through the week, Hand2Hand is ramping up and asking for help.

The West Michigan nonprofit is now providing food for 9,100 kids in the area.

Hand2Hand says this number increased by 701 since last month, when 8,399 kids were served in October.

These are kids who usually depend upon free or reduced school lunches, Hand2Hand says, and who run a greater chance of going hungry on the weekends and breaks, when school isn't in session.

This is where Hand2Hand comes in. The nonprofit aims to provide food for students in West Michigan in the times when school lunches are not available.

“Extended school breaks are an extremely vulnerable time for students who experience hunger," explains Katie Bartels, Director of Giving at Hand2Hand. "Together we can ensure every school has a weekend and extended break food resource and place food directly into the hands of students in need."

During school breaks, Hand2Hand makes sure kids are given backpacks stuffed with food that cover lunch and dinner as well as snacks.

During the school year, Hand2Hand also distributes food, making sure students have something to eat on weekends.

Hand2Hand Weekend Backpacks organized by Hand2Hand



Hand2Hand is especially aware of the need for food during the holidays and reminds community members that every small gift helps.

"Every $5 donated helps Hand2Hand send home a backpack of of food for one child," says a representative for Hand2HAnd.

For more information, or to get involved, visit Hand2Hand's website or contact Emily Bult, Community Engagement Manager at emily@h2hkids.org.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

