Nonprofit hosts ribbon cutting for expansion to create hundreds of jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Peckham, Inc.— a nonprofit vocational rehabilitation organization— hosted an open house and ribbon cutting Thursday for its Grand Rapids contact center.

Peckham offers job training opportunities to people with disabilities.

“Our mission is to create jobs for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment to help people gain a better foothold in the job market to develop their skills so they can continue to climb that career ladder,” Peckham’s Chief Executive and Inclusion Officer Jo Sinha said.

Now, because of its expansion, the organization has 300 new job opportunities, with the potential of providing 600 new jobs over the next six months.

FOX 17

Peckham was able to expand its contact center operations in Grand Rapids with one of its federal contracts as more people express the desire for a passport.

“These are American citizens who are calling into the call center who have questions on how to apply for a passport or how to, what form to fill out or how to get an appointment,” Sinha explained. “There’s been a lot of citizens, U.S. citizens, after COVID, that wanted to travel and so that’s resulted in an unprecedented number of American citizens applying for their passport so that they can travel."

The nonprofit also held a hiring fair Thursday for full-time and part-time customer service representatives in its inbound contact center.

People with disabilities and people who are bilingual in English and Spanish are strongly encouraged to apply.

“Grand Rapids was actually named the number two best city…for supporting call center jobs,” Sinha said. “But also, Grand Rapids is a city with a huge heart who believes in people, who always is willing to reach out and help other people. That’s Grand Rapids’ reputation and what a great place for Peckham.”

Click here for more information about Peckham and here to apply for a job.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube