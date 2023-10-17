Nonprofit hosts ‘Courage, Comfort & Cocktails’ fundraiser to continue helping grieving families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ele’s Place West Michigan is hosting its premier fall fundraising event Tuesday night in Grand Rapids.

FOX 17 is a proud to team up with the nonprofit— our very own Josh Berry and Michelle Dunaway are serving as quasi-spokespersons of “Courage, Comfort & Cocktails.”

Ele’s Place is a healing center for grieving children and teenagers. It serves an average of 100 kids and teens each week, according to its website.

The nonprofit says unresolved grief negatively affects children and teens while contributing to alarming rates of depression, addiction and violence.

Courage, Comfort & Cocktails gives guests the opportunity to mingle with other community members, bid on unique silent auction items, buy raffle tickets for the Wagon of Spirits and indulge in mouth-watering food and beverage tastings prepared by some of West Michigan’s best restaurants and culinary experts.

There will also be a live auction and FOX 17-produced Fund the Mission story, highlighting Phil, Ellie and Eva Pratt who lost their wife and mother, Becky.

Courage, Comfort & Cocktails is sold out and taking place at the historic Goei Center.

