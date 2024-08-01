Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

No injuries in NE Grand Rapids mobile home fire

Lamberton Lake Mobile Home Park fire
FOX 17
Lamberton Lake Mobile Home Park fire
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No injuries were reported after a mobile home caught fire in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Lamberton Lake Mobile Home Park off Plainfield Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD).

We’re told the rear end of one home sustained damages in the fire.

Fire officials say one person was inside the home at the time. They managed to vacate the building unharmed.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book