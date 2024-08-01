No injuries in NE Grand Rapids mobile home fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No injuries were reported after a mobile home caught fire in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Lamberton Lake Mobile Home Park off Plainfield Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD).

We’re told the rear end of one home sustained damages in the fire.

Fire officials say one person was inside the home at the time. They managed to vacate the building unharmed.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire.

