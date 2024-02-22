Nikki Haley ‘full steam ahead’ and hosting campaign rally in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is making two stops in Michigan ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary election, including a campaign rally in Grand Rapids.

The former United Nations ambassador and governor of South Carolina is running against former President Donald Trump to be the Republican party nominee in November’s general election.

Haley will be at the Detroit Marriott Troy on Sunday evening, before coming to Grand Rapids Monday for a campaign rally at the Amway Grand Plaza.

The visit to Michigan will follow Saturday’s primary election in Haley’s home state of South Carolina.

Those close to her have said they are bracing for a loss privately; however, Haley has vowed to stay in the fight against the former president.

Monday’s rally with Nikki Haley starts at 12:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Click here to reserve a spot.

