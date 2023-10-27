Watch Now
NICU patients celebrate Halloween at Trinity Health Grand Rapids

Posted at 5:29 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 17:29:10-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trinity Health’s littlest patients celebrated Halloween a few days early!

Babies in the Grand Rapids hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were dressed in costumes handmade by staff members.

Hospital officials say the costumes were made to fit their little patients in a way that doesn’t interfere with their care.

“Having a baby or babies in the NICU is difficult enough for families, and it becomes something more when holidays and special events are spent in the hospital instead of at home,” says Clinical Services Manager Kirstie Dixon. “The NICU team puts their outstanding creativity into action to make NICU-sized costumes for each baby so these tiniest of patients and their families can ‘trick-or-treat,’ too.”

We’re told families were given printed photos to have as keepsakes.

Take a look at the photos staff members sent us below:

